Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day
"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
“We thought it was kind of funny to involve a component of Saskatchewan, so the football team that is very, very important for Saskatchewan and the RCMP Rough Riders,” Clemence Grevey, communications and market coordinator at the museum told CTV.
Looking to immerse kids in the history of the RCMP and its importance in Saskatchewan, the museum added a number of activities for the provincial holiday.
“We have various horse themed crafts, and we also have a virtual reality headset so people can check out what it’s like to be part of the musical ride,” said Capriann Ross, one of the museums summer interpreters.
“And then we have to create your own jerseys to celebrate the Saskatchewan Roughriders.”
According to the heritage centre, the RCMP has always had officers that were classified as “Rough Riders.”
The title is given to those who train and ride horses for ceremonial parade duty and the Musical Ride.
The story goes that officers classified as Rough Riders, were responsible for the naming of Saskatchewan’s beloved football team. Even though it can’t be confirmed, it’s a nice story the museum holds.
“There is a tale that, we don’t know if it’s accurate or not, but it seems though the Rough Riders, the football team, was born within the RCMP… Is it true, is it not? We don’t know,” Grevey explained.
Regardless of the name’s origin, families and visitors to the province flooded the doors regardless on Monday, taking part in Saskatchewan Day activities as well as the usual tour.
But the museum also saw a very special visitor on Saskatchewan Day.
Mavis Newall, formally Robinson, now lives in British Columbia but was born in Saskatchewan.
Her grandfather, Sargent Major Adam Robinson moved to the province in 1882 from the United States after seeing a flyer to join the North-West Mounted Police.
“This has always been a special place,” Newall explained. “I always think of my roots… and I’ve been back here many times, I have family that’s still living here, in fact one of the family farms is still being operated.”
At 84, she wanted to drive from her home in Victoria to celebrate her roots and her grandfather at the museum.
Newall told CTV that when she was a young girl, her grandfather would regale her and her friends with stories. One of her friends enjoyed them so much, he decided to join the RCMP.
Among the visitors for the day was Lexi Rozi, who took part in all the activities for the day.
“Lexi wants to be a police officer when she grows up, so we thought we might as well check out their activities and see what they’re doing,” said Sasha Rozi.
And seeing children interact with the history is something Roger Burns, a former Mountie and now volunteer loves about being part of the museum.
“We’re so linked together as a people, that I volunteer because this is something I have to do,” he said.
Burns served for 35 years, moving to Saskatchewan from Alberta. Now, like so many others who have come to the province, Saskatchewan has become his home. Even after he left the RCMP, he admitted that he just couldn’t leave.
“I’ve served many communities here, we are a small province, just over a million people of course, but I loved it. My wife loved it here, and we actually chose to retire here,” Burns explained.
“[It’s] a province full of wonderful people.”
