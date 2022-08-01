Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day

The RCMP Heritage Centre was host to an array of activities for Saskatchewan Day. (Brianne Foley/CTV News) The RCMP Heritage Centre was host to an array of activities for Saskatchewan Day. (Brianne Foley/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener