REGINA -- SaskPower estimates 463 customers are still without power, as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The spring storm, made up of freezing rain and strong winds, knocked out power for a large portion of southeast Saskatchewan for most of Friday and caused damage in several communities.

“There are a significant number of customers without power due to secondary service line damage, and we are allocating as many available resources as possible to address this damage,” SaskPower said in a news release. "In Melville, it is estimated that approximately 15 customers will be without power overnight, as these customers require repairs to their property and a temporary fix cannot be completed safely at this time. Our crews are currently addressing 96 secondary service line."

SaskPower said all service should be restoired in the Pasqua district.

Customers still without power can call the SaskPower Outage Centre at 310-2220.

Up to date outage information can be found on the SaskPower website.