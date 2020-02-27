Roughrider Solomon Elimimian named president of CFL Players’ Association: TSN
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:13PM CST
Montreal Alouettes' Spencer Moore, right, is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Solomon Elimimian during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Solomon Elimimian has been elected as the new president of the Canadian Football League Players’ Association.
He’s the first American president of the association since George Reed was elected in the 1990s.
The news was reported by TSN.