REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added American quarterback Justice Hansen to their practice roster.

Hansen was on the San Diego Chargers practice roster and played three seasons with Arkansas State in college.

Riders' starting quarterback Cody Fajardo, who was voted the West Division's Most Outstanding Player on Thursday, missed the Riders' final regular-season game with an injured oblique muscle.

Backup quarterbacks Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett both played in that game, leading the Riders to a division-clinching 23-13 win over the Edmonton Eskimos.

On Thursday, Fajardo told reporters he plans to start in the West Final "no matter how painful" it is.

#Riders QB Cody Fajardo is at practice, and even touching a football. He hasn’t thrown one yet, but he’s assessing postures, talking with OC Stephen McAdoo, and seems to be feeling things out. #cfl @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/LJkL2IbbV7 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 8, 2019

The Riders will host the winner of the Western Semi-Final, the Calgary Stampeders or the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 17.