Roughriders add QB Justice Hansen to practice roster
Quarterback Justice Hansen participates in a passing drill for NFL football scouts during Arkansas State's Pro Day, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 11:21AM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added American quarterback Justice Hansen to their practice roster.
Hansen was on the San Diego Chargers practice roster and played three seasons with Arkansas State in college.
Riders' starting quarterback Cody Fajardo, who was voted the West Division's Most Outstanding Player on Thursday, missed the Riders' final regular-season game with an injured oblique muscle.
Backup quarterbacks Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett both played in that game, leading the Riders to a division-clinching 23-13 win over the Edmonton Eskimos.
On Thursday, Fajardo told reporters he plans to start in the West Final "no matter how painful" it is.
The Riders will host the winner of the Western Semi-Final, the Calgary Stampeders or the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 17.