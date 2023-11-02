Roughriders' Alford, Dean and Korsak named West Division All-Stars
The Riders were host to three West Division All-Stars this season in the forms of returner Mario Alford, linebacker Larry Dean and punter Adam Korsak.
It was a banner season for “Super” Mario Alford – returning 88 punts for 978 yards including a 107 yard touchdown return in Week 16 against the Ottawa Redblacks and two punt return touchdowns in a single game in Week 6.
Alford’s performance ranked him second in the league this season – tying green and white records previously set to by Willis Jacox (1991), Curtis Mayfield, (1999) and Corey Holmes (2005).
With 51 kickoff returns this season, the wide receiver from Greenville, GA ranks second in Rider history behind Jaxon (58) and his 1,181 return yards this season is third best in the Roughriders record books.
By the time the Riders’ season came to an end, Alford ranked third in league with 2,266 all-purpose yards.
Alford was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2022. However, 2023 marks Alford’s first divisional All-Star award.
Larry Dean recorded at least one defensive tackle in all of the Riders’ regular season games for the second year in a row.
Like Alford, Dean had a banner game in Week 16 – recording a season high 12 tackles and finished with nine or tackles in four games.
The Tifton, GA linebacker finished the 2023 season with 104 defensive tackles – marking his second consecutive season with more than 100. Dean is the second Rider to achieve the feat after George White in 2000 -2001.
Dean added two sacks, two interceptions, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss over the season.
The captain of the defense’s 114 defensive plays rank first in the club and fifth in the entire CFL.
Dean already received several accolades this season such as the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Team of the Week in Week 2 and was recognized as the back-to-back defender of the week in Week’s 5 and 6.
Dean was the Roughriders nominee for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Finally, Adam Korsak blew expectations out of the water in his first professional season, according to the Riders.
Following a Ray Guy Award for best punter in the NCAA – Korsak built on the success – finishing near the top of most of the CFL’s punting categories.
The six foot tall Australian import recorded 117 punts (tied for 2nd) for 5,609 yards (1st) with a 47.9 average (1st).
Korsak added six singles and had nine punts downed inside the 10 yard.
The punter earned PFF Team of the Week honours in Week 3 and Week 16 as the highest graded punter.
Korsak was the Roughriders' nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie.
