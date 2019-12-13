REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced their football operations staff for the 2020 CFL season.

The Riders have extended assistant general manager Paul Jones through the end of the 2021 season. He's going into his second year with the team.

Kyle Carson is joining the Riders as the director of player personnel. He spent the past eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Ryan Pollock is entering his second year as director of football operations.

Jordan Greenly will be remaining in his position of football operations coordinator. He's been with the team since 2017.