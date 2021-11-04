Roughriders confident ahead of Friday night's matchup in Edmonton

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders remain confident ahead of Friday nights match up with the Edmonton Elks and a familiar face on offense could be the missing piece.

With Kyran Moore out for the season due to a knee injury, the Riders will be turning to Ricardo Louis to fill his spot on the roster and Louis believes the offense is on the verge of success.

“Once we start rolling and executing the plays we know we can execute, then (in the) playoffs and all the games that we play we left (it all) on the field,” said Louis. “Once everything starts clicking we will get it rolling and we will see a different team”.

“The nice thing is he has played a couple games already so has had some experience in the CFL,” said head coach Craig Dickenson. “It’s not new and it’s not big for him (he) has had a good week of practice we think has going to play well”.

Hoping to peak heading into playoffs, the Roughriders have won two straight, both games being played on the road. Defensive end A.C. Leonard says it could not be happening at a better time.

“We just have to stay locked in and finish strong don’t take anyone easy (and) play every game like it’s our last game,” said Leonard.

Leonard also said that the coaches have played a big part in keeping the players prepared.

“We just trust our game plan the coaches give us we come in and put in the same work week in and week out and just go out and play our best ball,” said Leonard.

The former all-star said he feels the Roughriders are heading in the right direction.

“I feel like every week were getting better and better, so I feel like were starting to play our best football at the right time (and) the teams that get hot around this time of year are the teams that really prevail,” said Leonard.

Dickenson added the team can’t take Edmonton lightly with home field advantage on the Riders’ radar.

“We talked to (the team) today before we broke about this being a business trip. We got things to do and places to go and this is the team that stands in our way,” said Dickenson.

The Riders will look to take care of business Friday night with kick off slated for 7:45 p.m.