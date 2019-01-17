Roughriders expected to name Jeremy O’Day as General Manager
Saskatchewan Roughriders interim general manager Jeremy O'Day speaks during a press conference held at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:38PM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to name Jeremy O’Day as General Manager on Friday, sources tell CTV Regina.
O’Day is currently the Assistant VP of Football Operations and Administration. He spent 12 of his 14 playing years with the Riders and joined the front office in 2011 as Football Operations Coordinator.
In 2012, O’Day was named Assistant General Manager under Brendan Taman. He was considered for the GM role before Chris Jones took the role in 2015.
The Riders have a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.