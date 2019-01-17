

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to name Jeremy O’Day as General Manager on Friday, sources tell CTV Regina.

O’Day is currently the Assistant VP of Football Operations and Administration. He spent 12 of his 14 playing years with the Riders and joined the front office in 2011 as Football Operations Coordinator.

In 2012, O’Day was named Assistant General Manager under Brendan Taman. He was considered for the GM role before Chris Jones took the role in 2015.

The Riders have a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.