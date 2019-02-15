

CTV Regina





International receiver Naaman Roosevelt has signed a one-year contract to remain with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Roosevelt has played his entire four-year career with the Riders, tallying 224 catches for 3,188 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2016 and 2017.

He was nominated by the Riders for Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and named a West Division All-Star in 2017.

Roosevelt caught 48 passed for 570 yard and four touchdowns in 14 regular season games last year for Saskatchewan. In the Western Semifinal, Roosevelt has seven catches for 79 yards.

Receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux also signed a one-year contract with the Riders on Friday. He spent the past eight seasons with the B.C. Lions. He had 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown in nine regular-season games.