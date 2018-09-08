

The Canadian Press





The Saskatchewan Roughriders scored a pair of touchdowns and three field goals off Winnipeg interceptions to hold on for a fourth straight win with a 32-27 victory over the Blue Bombers in Saturday's Banjo Bowl.

Both teams finished the game without their starting quarterbacks.

Bomber QB Matt Nichols threw three interceptions and was replaced by Chris Streveler to start the second half.

While his Riders counterpart Zach Collaros was hurt on a sack and fumble early in the fourth quarter forcing Brandon Bridge into action.

Saskatchewan (7-4) had a 26-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Winnipeg (5-7) went ahead briefly 27-26 midway through the quarter in front of a soldout crowd of 33,134 at Investors Group Field.

A second interception by Streveler -- Winnipeg's fifth -- with just over a minute left in the game killed the momentum and the Bombers recorded their fourth straight loss.

Riders placekicker Brett Lauther sealed the win with his sixth field goal with 46 seconds left.

Nichols completed 10-of-20 pass attempts for 165 yards before being replaced by Streveler, who was 10-for-20 for 160 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Collaros was 13-for-24 for 173 with one pick. Bridge was 3-for-6 for 32 yards after taking over in the fourth.

Winnipeg also scored touchdowns off an interception and the fumble by Collaros.

Bombers defensive back Anthony Gaitor ran his pick of Collaros 55 yards for a TD, while a sack of Collaros and a fumble led to a nine-yard TD catch by Bombers rookie receiver Daniel Petermann.

Riders five-year defensive lineman Willie Jefferson took his career-first interception of Nichols 97 yards into the end zone and defensive back Samuel Eguavoen ran 103 yards after he picked off Nichols.

Saskatchewan defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy intercepted both Nichols and Streveler.

Riders kicker Lauther made his field goals from 17, 36, 38, 23, 15 and 45 yards out.

Justin Medlock booted field goals from 29 and 21 yards for Winnipeg.