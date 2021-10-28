Roughriders look to cool hot Alouettes defence

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-4) are preparing to head to Montreal (6-4) this weekend, set to face an Alouettes' defense that's flying high.

Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo knows this weekend’s tilt with the Montreal Alouettes will be a bumpy one

“I’m looking forward to this matchup I think Montreal is hot right now they are a really good football team they got a really good defense a great front that can really create a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” said Fajardo.

The Alouettes lead the league in sacks with 38 and forced four interceptions against the Toronto Argos last Friday.

The Riders are close behind the Alouettes with 32 sacks.

"I mean across the board you look at every one of those guys they would be starting for somebody if they weren’t starting for Montreal they got really good defensive linemen,” said Craig Dickenson, Riders’ head coach. “I mean that roster is well put together I think they have done a nice job over there.”

Dickenson said the Alouettes take advantage of what’s given to them -- making the most of their opportunities

“What you are seeing is a very opportunist secondary… a lot of credit needs to go to that whole group very stingy defense very physical and they make life tough on opposing offenses,” said Dickenson

Fajardo said the key to beating a strong Alouettes defense, is being efficient on first downs.

“You can’t miss throws or drop balls and turn the ball over that is what it’s going to come down to,” he said.

Wet weather and a dominating defence are two hurdles the Riders believe they can overcome.