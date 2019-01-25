

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have named special teams co-ordinator Craig Dickenson as their new head coach.

He takes over for Chris Jones, who stepped down as head coach and general manager on Jan. 15 to pursue an NFL opportunity with the Cleveland Browns.

Jeremy O’Day was named the team’s new GM and president of football operations on Jan. 18.

“Craig is extremely respected by our players and staff. His dedication, intelligence and leadership will be an integral part of our future success,” O’Day said in a press release on Friday.

Dickenson, 47, is a veteran CFL coach who has spent time with Calgary, Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton. Dickenson is in his second stint with the Riders and is heading into his fourth season with the team. He also worked with the Riders special teams in 2011 and 2012.

“It is a great honour to be the head coach of this storied franchise. I look forward to working with this talented group of players and coaches moving forward,” Dickenson said in a release.

He is the 47th head coach in Riders history.

With files from The Canadian Press