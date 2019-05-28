

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced a three-year corporate partnership with NexGen Energy.

The Riders will display a NexGen patch on their jerseys, and have plans for a future joint community event in La Loche.

“On behalf of the entire team at NexGen Energy, I am very proud to announce our commitment to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and our combined focus on the Province’s communities in the North and South,” Leigh Curyer, NexGen Energy Chief Executive Officer said. “The community programs I have seen conducted by the Roughriders throughout the province is outstanding and to join the two organizations together in the common community objective is a privilege.”

The partnership includes an on-field logo at Mosaic Stadium.