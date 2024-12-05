Roughriders re-sign veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, inside source confirms

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed veteran starting quarterback Trevor Harris, TSN's Farhan Lalji confirmed to CTV News on Friday.

According to Lalji, the deal is for the 2025 season.

Harris, who will be 39 when the 2025 CFL season gets underway, played in 12 games with the Riders last year, completing 260 of 359 passes (72.4 per cent) while recording 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 72.4 per cent was a Riders regular season record for completion percentage.

The veteran pivot threw for more than 300 yards on five occasions this past season, including a 390 game on June 16 in Hamilton, a 33-30 win.

Harris needed 32 passes to reach 390 yards.

The Riders 2024 season ended with a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.

The CFL’s 2025 schedule is expected to be released before the start of the new year.