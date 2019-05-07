Roughriders release kicker Tyler Crapigna
Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker Tyler Crapigna (21) kicks the ball for the first points of the game during first quarter CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (CFL PHOTO - Matt Smith)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:07AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released national kicker Tyler Crapigna.
Crapigna spent all of last season on the sidelines with an injury. At the end of training camp, the team elected Crapigna would need a season-ending surgery.
Brett Lauther took over as kicker and flourished in the role.
Crapigna joined the Riders in 2015.