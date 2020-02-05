REGINA -- American running back Marcus Thigpen has been released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In three seasons he ran for 641 yards and eight touchdowns along with 425 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two return touchdowns.

Thigpen joined the Roughriders in 2017 after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats in 2010 and 2011.

Thigpen was set to become a free agent next week.