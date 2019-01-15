

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert has been moved to the team’s deferred list in order to sign a NFL contract.

Williams-Lambert spent the 2018 season with the Riders after signing with the team following a mini-camp in April.

The 24-year-old Ball State product registered 764 yards while leading the Riders with 62 receptions and four receiving touchdowns.

He was named the CFL West Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

The Riders will retain Williams-Lambert’s CFL playing rights for the 2019 season.