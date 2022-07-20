Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19

According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday, July 19.

The Riders now currently have 10 players in various stages of COVID-19 protocol. The team announced that as a result of the ongoing situation, Wednesday practice would be cancelled.

At this time, no decision has been made regarding the team’s practice on Thursday or Saturday’s matchup against the Toronto Argonauts, the release stated.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day is set to speak to the media at 1 p.m.

More information to come...