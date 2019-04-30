Roughriders sign defensive back Elie Bouka to one-year contract
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Elie Bouka (30) is hit by Houston Texans defenders K.J. Dillon (36) and Corey Moore (43) after a catch during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Houston (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:18AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive Elie Bouka to a one-year contract.
Bouka returns to Riders after spending four games with the team in 2017.
The 27-year-old also played for several NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.
Bouka was drafted by the Riders 24th overall in 2016.