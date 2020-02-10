REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Otha Foster to a one-year contract.

Foster most recently spent time with the B.C. Lions, playing 18 games and making 58 tackles.

He was initially signed to the Riders in 2016.

Before joining the Riders Foster spent two season in Edmonton where he played 33 games, earned 102 defensive tackles seven special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, two touchdowns and two forced fumbles.