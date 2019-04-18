

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday that they’ve signed international quarterback Isaac Harker.

Harker spent the last season at the Colorado School of Mines, where completed 280 of 421 pass attempts for 3,858 yards in 12 games. The 23-year-old led all NCAA Division II quarterbacks with 39 touchdown passes.

Before playing for Colorado, Harker played four seasons with Indiana State, where he completed 275 of 488 pass attempts for 3,259 yards and 22 touchdowns in 22 games.