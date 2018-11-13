

CTV Regina





Running back Marcus Thigpen has signed a contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Thigpen will stay on the Riders roster after finishing his second season with the team.

The running back had 48 carries for 408 yards and four touchdowns in 13 regular-season games this year. He also picked up five carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 12 yards in last weekend’s West semifinal.

The Riders lost the game 23-18 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Thigpen was eligible to become a free agent in February.