Roughriders sign safety Mike Edem to contract extension
Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Mike Edem (15) tries to block a pass intended for Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Juwan Brescacin (82) during second half CFL action in Regina on Sunday, August 19, 2018. The Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Calgary Stampeders 40-27. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:49AM CST
Safety Mike Edem has signed a two-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Edem will stay with the team until the end of the 2020 season.
He has spent the last two seasons with the Riders after joining the team through a trade in May of 2017.
Last year, Edem had a career-high 61 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles for two loss and two interceptions. He started all 18 regular-season games for the Riders, along with the West Semi-Final.
The Montreal Alouettes selected Edem third overall in the 2013 CFL draft. He joined the Hamilton Tigercats in 2015 and played for the B.C. Lions in 2016.
He would have become a free agent on Feb. 12.