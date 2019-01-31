

CTV Regina





Safety Mike Edem has signed a two-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Edem will stay with the team until the end of the 2020 season.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Riders after joining the team through a trade in May of 2017.

Last year, Edem had a career-high 61 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles for two loss and two interceptions. He started all 18 regular-season games for the Riders, along with the West Semi-Final.

The Montreal Alouettes selected Edem third overall in the 2013 CFL draft. He joined the Hamilton Tigercats in 2015 and played for the B.C. Lions in 2016.

He would have become a free agent on Feb. 12.