

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press





They've been a fixture atop the West Division standings since 2010, but the Calgary Stampeders will need help to finish there ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season.

Calgary (11-6) enters the final weekend of the regular season tied with Winnipeg (11-7) for second in the West, both two points behind the Roughriders (12-5). The Stampeders lost controlling their own destiny Friday night when they dropped a 29-28 road loss to Winnipeg and the Riders dispatched Edmonton 27-24 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan can clinch first Saturday with a home tie or victory over Edmonton. The Eskimos (8-9) will finish fourth regardless and visit the Montreal Alouettes (9-8) in the East Division semifinal Nov. 10.

Saskatchewan is looking to finish first in the West for the first time since '09.

The Stampeders cap their regular season visiting B.C. (5-12) in the league's final regular-season game Saturday night. They'd clinch first in the West for a fourth straight year and seventh time in 10 years with a win over the Lions and Saskatchewan loss.

Even if Saskatchewan is victorious, Calgary must get a win or tie against B.C. to finish second and secure home-field advantage against Winnipeg in the West semifinal. A Calgary loss would give the Bombers second and the right to host the defending Grey Cup champions in the semifinal Nov. 10.

But wait, other potential scenarios exist:

-- If the Riders lose and Stampeders win, Saskatchewan would take second and host Winnipeg in the West semifinal.

-- Should both Saskatchewan and Calgary win, the Riders would finish first and host the West final. The Stampeders would be home to Winnipeg in the semifinal.

-- If Saskatchewan and Calgary both lose, the Riders finish first. Winnipeg would take second and host Calgary in the semifinal.

-- A Saskatchewan win and Calgary loss would give the Riders first in the West. Winnipeg would host Calgary in the semifinal.

The East Division standings are much clearer. Hamilton (league-best 14-3 record) will finish first and host the conference final. Montreal (9-8) will finish second and be home to Edmonton in the semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.