Roughriders, Stampeders still battling for first in West Division standings
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey (11) wrestles for the ball with Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Markeith Ambles (17) during first half CFL action in Regina on Saturday, July 6, 2019. After a disappointing 37-10 loss to Calgary Stampeders on July 6, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are hoping a bye week, followed by a good week of practice, will enable them to get back on the right track Saturday against the B.C. Lions on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 2:42PM CST
They've been a fixture atop the West Division standings since 2010, but the Calgary Stampeders will need help to finish there ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season.
Calgary (11-6) enters the final weekend of the regular season tied with Winnipeg (11-7) for second in the West, both two points behind the Roughriders (12-5). The Stampeders lost controlling their own destiny Friday night when they dropped a 29-28 road loss to Winnipeg and the Riders dispatched Edmonton 27-24 on Saturday.
Saskatchewan can clinch first Saturday with a home tie or victory over Edmonton. The Eskimos (8-9) will finish fourth regardless and visit the Montreal Alouettes (9-8) in the East Division semifinal Nov. 10.
Saskatchewan is looking to finish first in the West for the first time since '09.
The Stampeders cap their regular season visiting B.C. (5-12) in the league's final regular-season game Saturday night. They'd clinch first in the West for a fourth straight year and seventh time in 10 years with a win over the Lions and Saskatchewan loss.
Even if Saskatchewan is victorious, Calgary must get a win or tie against B.C. to finish second and secure home-field advantage against Winnipeg in the West semifinal. A Calgary loss would give the Bombers second and the right to host the defending Grey Cup champions in the semifinal Nov. 10.
But wait, other potential scenarios exist:
-- If the Riders lose and Stampeders win, Saskatchewan would take second and host Winnipeg in the West semifinal.
-- Should both Saskatchewan and Calgary win, the Riders would finish first and host the West final. The Stampeders would be home to Winnipeg in the semifinal.
-- If Saskatchewan and Calgary both lose, the Riders finish first. Winnipeg would take second and host Calgary in the semifinal.
-- A Saskatchewan win and Calgary loss would give the Riders first in the West. Winnipeg would host Calgary in the semifinal.
The East Division standings are much clearer. Hamilton (league-best 14-3 record) will finish first and host the conference final. Montreal (9-8) will finish second and be home to Edmonton in the semifinal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.