The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to announce their new head coach this afternoon.

TSN is reporting the Riders will introduce special teams co-ordinator Craig Dickenson as head coach. He is currently the special teams coordinator. Dickenson, 47, is a veteran CFL coach who has spent time with Calgary, Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton, as well as in Saskatchewan.

On Jan. 15, Chris Jones announced he was stepping down as the team’s coach and general manager to pursue an NFL opportunity with the Cleveland Browns.

Jeremy O’Day was named the team’s new GM and president of football operations on Jan. 18.

The Riders will make the announcement at 2 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press