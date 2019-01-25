Roughriders to announce new head coach this afternoon: TSN
Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet (Twitter/@sskroughriders)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 10:34AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to announce their new head coach this afternoon, according to TSN.
On Jan. 15, Chris Jones announced he was stepping down as the team’s coach and general manager to pursue an NFL opportunity with the Cleveland Browns.
Jeremy O’Day was named the team’s new GM and president of football operations on Jan. 18.
The Riders will make the announcement at 2 p.m.