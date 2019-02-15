

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders will know on Thursday whether it will host the 2020 Grey Cup.

Other bids were put in by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.

The Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup Committee reviews the bids and the CFL Board of Governors makes the final decision.

“We want to thank the CFL and the Grey Cup committee for their diligence throughout the bid process,” Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a statement.

“We feel like we put forth a strong and compelling bid to host the 2020 Grey Cup on our 110th anniversary year where we will be able to showcase Mosaic Stadium and Saskatchewan’s incredible hospitality.”

Regina last hosted the Grey Cup in 2013 when the Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 at the old Mosaic Stadium.