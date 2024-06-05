Rounding out the Riders' offence: New faces and returning veterans

One of the biggest signings for the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the off-season was running back, A.J. Ouellette, but there are plenty of other playmakers on offence to keep an eye on as the team heads into Week 1.

Ouellete is expected to be the main ball carrier on offence but newcomer, Clint Ratkovich, is making a splash after he cracked the active roster and pushed veteran Frankie Hickson to the practice squad.

“It builds competition. You know, everyone’s trying to earn that spot but at the same time it makes the team better. Everyone’s working to get that starting spot or get that position. At the end of the day, that’s just making everyone better,” Ratkovich said.

The fullback was signed by the Riders back in February.

As for the receiving corps, one of the most notable cuts was veteran Brayden Lenius. However, the Canadian has been struggling to stay healthy over the past two seasons and the team felt it was best to release him. Head Coach Corey Mace did say the door is not completely closed on him.

“He means a lot to this organization. The main thing for him is he just has to focus on getting his rehab to where it needs to be. But certainly if he’s getting back to full strength, we’ll definitely take a peek at him,” Mace said.

In the meantime, veteran Canadians Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus are expected to round out the starters.

Schaffer-Baker was injured for a majority of last season but did still suit up for nine games where he recorded 38 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

Emilus suited up for all 18 games in 2023. He had 80 receptions for 1,262 yards and six touchdowns.

The team also has local product Mitchell Picton and this year’s seventh round draft pick, Ajou Ajou. Ajou impressed the coaching staff after his performance in training camp and the pre-season.

“He came in and just kind of closed his mouth, put his head down and did the dirty work and those are all the things we like,” Mace said.

“I was like one of the last receivers chosen (in this year’s draft), you know? So that kind of brought an edge to me but I’ve had a chip on my shoulder (since that),” Ajou said when asked about cracking the active roster out of training camp.

As for returning Americans, the team seems to be leaning toward veterans Shawn Bane Jr. and Jerreth Sterns, who have been running with the starters all week heading into Game 1.

Bane Jr. popped off in 2023 for his best CFL season yet, when he recorded 93 receptions for 1,104 yards and four touchdowns.

Sterns was a late addition to the team, signing in July of 2023. However, in his 11 games, he did tally 44 receptions for 449 yards and one touchdown. This year, he will be taking on even more with the team.

“I’m excited for this year. Hoping I can make some plays this year. Last year, I didn’t get to do training camp with the guys so I didn’t get to go through the grind and everything. This year, I tried to prove myself every day in training camp and prove I can be an asset,” Sterns said.

“He’s just a dog. He’s one of my favourites. He just comes to work every day. He don’t care if he has to block somebody that’s 6 ‘5’, he is going to do anything you ask him to do to help this team win,” Mace said.