    Routine stop for burned out tail light turns into fentanyl seizure for Regina police

    What started as a stop for a burned out tail light on New Year’s Eve led Regina traffic police to discover a stash of fentanyl and make two arrests for drug trafficking.

    “Thanks to the training that RPS CTSS members have in detecting drug trafficking - that stop lead to these two drug traffickers not being able to sell their poison in Regina. 31g of fentanyl, $1200, a scale, etc. seized,” a post on X from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) says.

    According to the post, a man and a woman were both arrested. The woman was also wanted for a separate robbery charge in Regina.

    The man had multiple warrants for his arrest, including one from outside Regina and several others in Regina including a previous trafficking charge, the post said.

