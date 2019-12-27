REGINA -- A new play starting this weekend at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum looks to help teach kids on break from school a bit about how animals spend their winters.

“’Twas the Night Before Hibernation”, is an interactive show that involves members of the audience acting out how a number of animals hibernate, including moose, rabbits and bears.

It’s already teaching a handful of kids who were on hand for a sneak preview of the show Friday, ahead of the public performances starting this weekend.

“[Porcupines] just go on trees and harvest all the berries and eat all the bark,” said Jared Mills, who acted as a porcupine in the show.

“The moose doesn’t actually hibernate, I thought they did, but they don’t,” said Brody Mills, who played a moose.

“We always like to spring learning on people as being fun,” said Hannah Dove, gallery interpreter with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum. “We think this is a good way to incorporate how different animals camouflage, hibernate, migrate, and learning a bit about how those animals do those things.”

The play also features an appearance from Tini the T-Rex, marking the second time Tini has made a cameo on stage.

“We did an entire stage show this summer and we wanted to bring back the characters in a winter time show,” said Dove. “We thought the Christmas break was the perfect time to do it, because we always have a lot of families coming in during that time.”

Dove adds the museum typically sees around 7000 visitors during the Christmas break. She says the museum and this special show are one way to help make sure kids like Bentley Mills don’t let their learning go into hibernation over the holidays.

“Bears have very long tounges to lick off berries out of the prickly branches,” Bentley said.

“’Twas the Night Before Hibernation” is happening at 2 p.m. daily from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 to Jan. 5 at the RSM.