REGINA -- The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is opening tomorrow with safety guidelines in place and new features for visitors.

The museum, opening Friday, said it will offer easy-to-follow protocols for guests, who are encouraged to follow the guidelines.

The museum and the shop will be open four days a week. Hours will be Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A maximum of 75 people at a time will be allowed in the building. Access will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and groups of six or more will be asked to split into smaller groups.

Masks will be required for people ages three or older, and can be purchased with a $2 donation.

The Paleo Pit playroom will be closed and visitors won’t yet be able to see Megamuch.

However, the museum will offer new features inside the enhanced CN T. Rex Gallery.

The museum is reminding visitors to wear masks, pay attention to signage, use physical distancing markers and stay home if unwell.

The T. rex Discovery Centre in Eastend will remain closed. It will re-open as part of Phase 5 in spring 2021.