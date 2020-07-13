REGINA -- A Regina Police Service officer has been charged with assault following an investigation into an incident that occurred in late April.

Police said Monday that Roger Wiebe, 50, is facing an assault charge after an allegation of an incident on North Railway Street on April 21, where a person was in need of assistance.

It’s alleged that the constable, who was on duty at the time, assaulted a woman.

Police chief Evan Bray told reporters he couldn’t provide details on the alleged assault, but said the police service had to act on it quickly.

“Once it was brought to our attention, it was clear to us that we had to start an investigation and get the Public Complaints Commission involved,” he said. “Obviously what happened was enough that prosecutions felt it constituted a charge of assault and that’s why we proceeded that way.”

Bray said a complaint about the assault was made internally, meaning it came from another officer who also responded to the call.

Bray said three officers responded to the call.

He said police are actively trying to locate the woman to take her statement. They don’t know her identity and officers can’t determine if she was the person who called for service, Bray said.

Wiebe has been assigned administrative tasks by the Regina Police Service until the case has been through court. He has been a member of the service for 16 years.

Wiebe will appear in court on August 11 at 9:30 a.m.