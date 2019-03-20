Regina police are warning the community, specifically seniors, of a trend of credit card thefts.

Police believe a two or three person operation has been distracting, and then stealing from mainly elderly victims. They say that this trend has been noted in at least seven different reports received by the Regina Police Service since September 2018.

According to RPS, the trend was initially recognized in September when they received four similar reports over the span of two days. Police say the incidents stopped until January 2019, and they’ve received three more reports since.

Suspects are believed to be travelling between cities to avoid detection.

The stolen cards have been used in many western Canadian stores, and total losses are in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Regina police say a typical report consists of:

A victim in their 70’s or 80’s - most commonly a woman

A “shoulder-surfing” suspect in a store. Someone standing too close trying to see and memorize the victims PIN

Once outside the suspect calls to the victim, saying they dropped money from their wallet

The suspect insists on helping to put the bill in the victim's wallet, police believe this is when the theft occurs

Later on, the victim realizes their credit card has been stolen, and it has likely been used by the time the crime is reported.

In two cases the suspect approached the victims vehicle and pretends there was something wrong with their rear tire

In one of those cases the victim exited the vehicle and a second suspect opened the vehicle and stole her credit card

Suspect descriptions are similar, and victims report that sometimes it’s two middle aged men with heavy Eastern European accents

Police are advising citizens to reconsider where and how they carry their wallet in an effort to prevent future crime. When making a purchase be sure to shield your PIN when entering it. It is not rude to tell someone if they are standing too close and if it’s an honest mistake they will give you the privacy required when entering important financial information.