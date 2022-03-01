RPS exploring 'tiered policing' options in community

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has been utilizing “tiered policing” in their day-to-day operations, with the goal of becoming more efficient and effective.

Tiered Policing is defined as a policing strategy that mixes conventional police officers with other service providers with limited powers. These other service providers can include special constables, private security, civilians, volunteers and community partners.

“We’re putting a label on something that is ultimately, ‘how do we deliver a service in our community and how is that service going to be delivered through police personnel,’” Regina police Chief Evan Bray said.

The report states RPS employs 422 sworn police officers, 191 civilian employees and five special constables.

Hiring specialized civilizations results in a better use of resources by freeing up police resources to deal with other complex and often criminal activity in the community.

“Knowing that a large portion of the work that we do is social in nature and not criminal in nature, if we can find ways to deliver service or partner with agencies that can help people with those social challenges I think it ultimately provides a better benefit to them,” Bray said. “They get the help they need potentially by someone specialized in that area.”

Bray explained tiered police is not about sending civilians out to do police work, but rather it’s about understanding what the challenges are and thinking about how can we take that information and get people the help they need.

RPS is going to work on a further report to come back with more finite details of the cost benefit analysis and take a look at even more ways to deliver alternate services.

More details to come…