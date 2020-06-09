REGINA -- Traffic enforcement in the Queen City will be ramping up this spring, according to Regina police.

RPS is launching Project SPEED (Spring Public Education & Enforcement Drive) in an effort to increase education, and crack down on speeding and excess vehicle noise.

Police say the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of nice weather has contributed to an increase in speeding and excessive vehicle noise. There has also been a significant rise in traffic complaints from citizens.

“Our members have noticed it and residents have noticed it. Excessive speed and excessive vehicle noise on our roadways is problematic and it’s dangerous. The Regina Police Service is committed to sending a strong message to drivers who are not following laws and who are compromising public safety while behind the wheel,” said Sgt. Mark Verbeek, of the RPS Traffic Safety Unit.

The initiative will be mainly targeting speeding, excess vehicle noise, stunting/street racing and illegal vehicle modifications.

Project SPEED will be running through the month of June, but enforcement on these issues will likely continue throughout the summer months.