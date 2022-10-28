RPS investigating armed robberies believed to be connected
The Regina Police Service said they believe a pair of early morning armed robberies, where the victims were sitting in their vehicles, are connected.
Both incidents took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 23.
RPS said the first robbery happened around 3 a.m. on the 4000 block of Retallack Street.
RPS said a caller indicated he and a female victim were sitting in a vehicle when a dark-coloured truck pulled up and two males approached, with one approaching the driver’s side window with a gun and the other approaching the passenger’s side window with a large bladed weapon.
Before fleeing the scene RPS said the suspects stole various banking cards and a purse.
RPS said the suspects were described as wearing dark-coloured clothing and balaclavas.
Later that morning around 3:40 a.m. RPS was called to the 2800 block of Lakeview Avenue.
Two female victims were in a car when a male suspect ran up and started hitting the window, RPS said.
The suspect then pulled out a gun but the victims were able to drive away.
RPS said the suspect was wearing jeans and a white hoodie with a black medical mask.
He appeared to be in his mid-30s, according to RPS.
No one was injured in either incident.
Anyone with information that could assist in the investigations is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
