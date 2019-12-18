The Regina Board of Police Commissioners is renewing calls for information into two famously unsolved cold cases.

Police will continue to offer a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Tamra Keepness.

Keepness was five years old when she disappeared on July 6, 2004.

There was originally a $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance. In July 2014, it was doubled to $50,000.

Police are also renewing the $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a triple homicide in Uplands in 2010.

The bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, Maw Maw Htoo and Seven June Htoo were found in their home in a housing complex on Oakview Drive.

The victims were Karen refugees from a Thai refugee camp who had lived in Regina for around two years.

"In the hopes that if someone does know something that they can bring that forward to us. And sometimes that little piece of information may seem insignificant, but it could take some really positive steps forward," Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said.

"It’s important as an incentive to have someone come forward that could actually break the case. And you never know what's going to happen in those discussions. So, we think it's an important incentive to be there and we've been doing this for a number of years, and there's no reason why we wouldn't want to continue either one of them,” Mayor of Regina Michael Fougere said.

Bray says RPS often receives tips on both cases.