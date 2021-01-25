REGINA -- Regina saw a significant drop in its crime numbers in 2020.

The total number of crimes against people and property dropped by almost 30 per cent compared to 2019, according to the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) monthly statistics.

The RPS is reporting a six per cent decrease in crimes against the person and a 34.4 per cent decline in crimes against property year-over-year to close out 2020.

Homicides increased by 22.2 per cent with 11 in 2020 compared to nine in 2019, while level two and three assaults and criminal harassment/stalking increased 4.2, 16.1 and 14.3 per cent, respectively.

Attempted murder, sexual assaults, level one assaults, robbery and kidnapping/forcible confinement all saw a decrease year-over-year.

All crimes against property saw a double digit decline in 2020 compared to 2019, except for arson, which increased by 28.3 per cent from 191 in 2019 to 245 in 2020.

Drug crimes were up just over 18 per cent, while impaired driving charges were up by a little more than 12 per cent.

Cell phone charges saw a 78.5 per cent decline with 421 tickets handed out in 2020 compared to 1,962 in 2019.

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners meets on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

More to come…