REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is looking for anyone with information about a robbery on Tuesday evening.

Around 10:41 p.m. police were called to the 4200 block of Dewdney Ave. where a taxi driver said he had driven a man and woman from the 1300 block of Athol St. to the 4200 block of Dewdney Ave. The man handed the driver payment and when the driver went to make change for the man, he realized the pouch where he kept all his cash had been stolen by the man.

The driver got the pouch back, but his money was gone. When he got out of the taxi and challenged the suspects, the man pushed him to the ground. The two suspects ran away, and the victim reported minor injuries.

The man is described as between 25 and 30 years old, around 5’6” with a thin build, short hair and wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The woman is described as 5’2” with a thin build and long hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.