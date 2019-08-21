

CTV News Regina





The Regina Police Service is looking for information following a robbery early Wednesday morning.

The victim was stopped near Scarth Street and Second Avenue North in his vehicle when he was approached by three men on foot.

The suspects were armed with guns and demanded the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim was taken by the men in the vehicle to the 800 block of Mackay St. where he was dropped off. Police were called to this area at around 12:25 a.m.

The suspects left in the vehicle, and the victim was not injured.

Police are searching for three suspects. The first is around 30 years-old, tall and wearing a baseball hat. The second is described as around 30 with spiked hair and tattoos on his arms. The third suspect is described as around 20 years-old, wearing a baseball hat with long hair.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.