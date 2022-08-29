RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipment
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
Sometime during the night of Aug. 27-28, a suspect or suspects broke in into a detached garage in the 3300 block of Green Moss Lane, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
RPS said the suspects stole several items, including a Cabela’s gun locker containing a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and Remington SPS .308-calibre rifle, mobile air conditioner, tools, and a duty-bag with RCMP Public Order equipment and clothing.
The duty bag included an RCMP rain poncho, coveralls, shoulder patches, two ball caps, weather pants, a green gas mask, and a riot helmet.
Homeowners discovered the break and enter around 10 a.m. on Sunday when they saw the garage door open.
RPS continue their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or anonymously through Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 27 centimetres
Greenland's rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimetres -- more than twice as much as previously forecast -- according to a study published Monday.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023. The report comes as a decrease in prices materialized in the summer as mortgage and interest rates rose.
Poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Bell pushes back against accusations surrounding LaFlamme departure, coverage
Bell Media is pushing back against accusations that CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme was ousted because of her appearance and that it interfered in the network's coverage of the fallout.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
-
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
-
Trial date set for Sask. Mountie accused of murder
A trial has been set for next year for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of killing a 26-year-old man
Winnipeg
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
-
'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common
A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.
-
Backstreet Boys hit the green at Winnipeg golf course
'Backstreet's Back' in Winnipeg, but the band took some time for a round of golf before hitting the stage.
Calgary
-
Family remembers Calgarian killed in head-on crash on Highway 1
Three men are dead after a fiery crash between two semis along Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
-
Calgarian accused of firing several shots at stolen van
A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly firing several shots at his van while it was being stolen.
-
'Deeply irresponsible': NDP attacks Smith for suggesting hospital patients be moved to hotels
Alberta's New Democrats took aim at UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith Monday afternoon, referring to her as the "frontrunner" in that race and calling recent statements she made about how to expand health-care capacity "wild" and "absurd."
Edmonton
-
'Deeply irresponsible': NDP attacks Smith for suggesting hospital patients be moved to hotels
Alberta's New Democrats took aim at UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith Monday afternoon, referring to her as the "frontrunner" in that race and calling recent statements she made about how to expand health-care capacity "wild" and "absurd."
-
Edmonton man charged in sex assault at Sherwood Park massage clinic
An Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an incident at a Sherwood Park massage therapy clinic.
-
Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization project
The Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.
Toronto
-
Poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
-
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
10-year-old Toronto boy speaks out after curbside stand stolen
An Ontario boy is speaking out after the baked good stand he set up on Saturday was stolen.
Ottawa
-
Man shot near LeBreton Flats
Ottawa paramedics say a man was shot Monday near LeBreton Flats.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning ends but humid conditions remain
A severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa has ended, but muggy conditions will continue through the night.
-
RCMP auctioning off Musical Ride-bred horses
Do you want to buy a horse from the RCMP Musical Ride? If you have a few thousand bucks kicking around, you will have your chance this fall.
Vancouver
-
Mayor calls for change after B.C. baby dies while waiting for ambulance
The mayor of a small community in B.C.'s Interior is calling for flexibility around which first responders are allowed to take patients to hospital after an infant died while waiting for an ambulance.
-
B.C. Mountie charged with possessing restricted firearm while off duty
An RCMP officer with the B.C. Highway Patrol is facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught with a restricted firearm while off duty.
-
Concerns about Labour Day travel after hours-long waits at YVR
On the heels of a weekend of lengthy, frustrating delays at Vancouver International Airport, people with Labour Day travel plans are being told to arrive hours early for their flights.
Montreal
-
Montrealer arrested in Vancouver fourth suspect in two-day shooting spree
Montreal and Vancouver police arrested a fourth person in connection with a two-day shooting spree in Montreal in August that injured two people.
-
$600 promise: Legault to fight inflation with more cheques for Quebecers -- if re-elected
Premier Francois Legault has again promised to hand out money to Quebecers 'to fight inflation' during an election stop in Bellechase Monday.
-
Construction worker struck and killed by dump truck west of Montreal
A construction worker in his 30s was killed Monday when a dump truck transporting gravel backed up and hit him on Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
'Labour-intensive': Nanaimo firefighters douse 7 brushfires in 1 day
Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were kept busy Sunday putting out seven brush fires within a 12-hour period. It all started around 4:30 a.m. with a brush fire off Robin Hood Road, and ended with one around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boxwood Road and Tulsa Road. The largest and most challenging brushfire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Northfield bluffs between Sun Valley Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway.
-
7-hour standoff in Victoria ends peacefully: VicPD
Victoria police say a lengthy standoff that took place just outside the downtown core ended peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Police were told that a person was holding a knife, stabbing the ground, and making concerning comments to people walking by.
-
'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island
While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. "A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.
Atlantic
-
SIRT investigating after man shot and killed by Halifax police Saturday night
An investigation is underway into the weekend killing of a 59-year-old man who was shot by police during an incident in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces disciplinary hearing related to sex abuse allegations
A teacher with the French language Catholic school board in Sudbury has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing to deal with accusations she had a sexual relationship with several students.
-
Board rejects Manitoulin couple's complaints about manure, flies from neighbour's farm
A working farm is going to produce some odours, an Ontario tribunal has ruled, rejecting odour and other complaints filed by a neighbour of a farm on Manitoulin Island.
-
Tragedy averted near Bracebridge after toddler nearly drowns, saved by passerby
A 'Good Samaritan' who knew CPR saved the life of a two-year-old child who was found unresponsive in Georgian Bay Township on Aug. 23.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Waterloo region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Region of Waterloo.
-
'We don’t know what happened': Cyber security expert says WRDSB needs to be more transparent over data hack
A cyber security expert from the University of Waterloo says more transparency is needed after the data breach at the Waterloo Region District School Board.
-
'It’s just displaced us for the time being': Residents unable to return home after Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.