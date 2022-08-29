RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipment

Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.

Sometime during the night of Aug. 27-28, a suspect or suspects broke in into a detached garage in the 3300 block of Green Moss Lane, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said the suspects stole several items, including a Cabela’s gun locker containing a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and Remington SPS .308-calibre rifle, mobile air conditioner, tools, and a duty-bag with RCMP Public Order equipment and clothing.

The duty bag included an RCMP rain poncho, coveralls, shoulder patches, two ball caps, weather pants, a green gas mask, and a riot helmet.

Homeowners discovered the break and enter around 10 a.m. on Sunday when they saw the garage door open.

RPS continue their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or anonymously through Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).