RPS warns of man on statutory release at high risk to reoffend sexually
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is warning the public of a man who is at a high risk to reoffend sexually.
Jason Paul Thorne, 46, has a criminal history, which includes sexual offences, and has a high risk for acts of sexual offending against young girls, according to a release from RPS.
He was on statutory release as of April 24, and is scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on March 14, 2024. He will reside in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood in a home that will provide supervision.
According to RPS, Thorn must abide by several special conditions:
- Follow a treatment plan/program to be arranged by his parole supervisor in the areas of sexual deviancy and substance abuse.
- Not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 unless he is accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing, by the parole supervisor.
- Abstain from the use of all intoxicants.
- Follow psychiatric counselling and medication regime as directed by a clinician.
- Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.
- Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.
- Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.
- Immediately report all intimate sexual and nonsexual relationships and friendships or changes in relationships to his parole supervisor.
- Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility (such as private home placement) approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.
- Not to associate with any person known to be, or have reason to believe to be, involved in criminal activity or substance use.
- Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.
- Follow psychological counselling to be arranged by his parole supervisor.
RPS said the information is meant to raise community awareness so people can take suitable preventative measures, not to embark upon any form of unreasonable conduct directed at Thorn.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact RPS.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former U.S. president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man injured in a violent arrest has died, family says
A man injured in a violent arrest by Prince Albert police earlier this month has died.
-
'Still my baby': Sask. woman mourns son who died after assault
Mellissa Squair says she was in front of a grocery store with her son Quin three weeks ago when he told her he would take care of her for the rest of her life.
-
'They’ve pretty much stonewalled me': Sask. mom frustrated with struggles with school bus policy
A family in rural Saskatchewan said they’ve hit a brick wall trying to get their school division to approve a second bus drop-off for their child.
Winnipeg
-
'There are opportunities to learn': Auditor General releases report about Manitoba's COVID vaccine rollout
Manitoba's Auditor General has released his report looking at the provincial government's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying the process was "effectively managed" but better practices would have improved the rollout effort.
-
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
Transgender kids and adults in North Dakota won't be able to access bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dorms or jails, under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.
-
Backlog of spinal assessments in Manitoba beginning to drop
The wait time for Manitobans looking to receive spinal assessments has dropped in recent months.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
Edmonton
-
More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS
Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton Oilers take a playoff breather ahead of Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Edmonton Oilers have the upper hand in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings.
-
'These services are critical': Advocates say waitlists for autism supports have skyrocketed in Alberta
Advocates for children with autism say funding is urgently needed to stop Alberta kids from falling through the cracks.
Toronto
-
Parents demand answers after elementary school staff cuts hair of child with autism
The parents of a non-verbal nine-year-old are demanding answers after an educational assistant at a Toronto school allegedly cut the child’s hair without their permission earlier this month.
-
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-long math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
-
Ontario Science Centre employees 'angry and confused' by plan to move: union
Ontario Science Centre staff are “angry and confused” by the province's plans to move the attraction to Ontario Place, their union said Wednesday, in stark contrast to the premier's characterization of their mood.
Ottawa
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Vancouver
-
Here's what we know about the new $65 million PNE amphitheatre
The Pacific National Exhibition unveiled design renderings for a brand new PNE amphitheatre Wednesday, saying it will be a "jewel in Vancouver’s crown" of performance venues.
-
1 dead in crash that closed Highway 1 in Hope overnight
One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
Montreal
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
-
Quebec man sentenced to prison for creating AI-generated, synthetic child pornography
A Quebec Court judge has sentenced a Quebec man to prison for using artificial intelligence to produce synthetic images of child pornography.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police arrest suspect in violent daytime jewelry store robbery
Victoria police have arrested a suspect after a violent daytime robbery at a downtown jewelry store.
-
Protected areas, fishing closures, to help B.C.'s threatened southern resident orcas
Transport Canada has announced several new measures, ranging from sanctuary zones to fishing closures, as it works to protect critically endangered southern resident killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Scammers pose as 'bail bondsman' and arrive at victims homes in recent Nanaimo scams
The Nanaimo RCMP are encouraging residents to be wary of a so-called "grandson scam" which is reappearing in the Harbour City.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
N.S. says first in Canada to introduce electronic ballots in upcoming byelection
Advance voters in an upcoming Nova Scotia byelection will be the first in Canada to use electronic ballots, provincial election officials say.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
2 Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flames tear through Kitchener home
Around half a dozen fire trucks are on scene at Wellington Street near Margaret Avenue where the upper level of a home has sustained heavy fire damage.
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Here’s how this 80-year-old barber from Guelph stays a cut above the rest
From undercuts to mullets and even a style made popular by a British rock band, one barber in Guelph has seen a wide array of hairstyles come into his shop over the last six decades.