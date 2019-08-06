The Regina Sports Hall of Fame presented its 2019 inductees at a press conference on Tuesday.

The 17th annual induction ceremony will take place in October 12 at Evraz Place.

Inductees include:

  • Georgette Reed (Athlete; athletics)
  • Dave Boan (Builder; water polo)
  • Liane McLean (Builder; curling)
  • Neal Hughes (Athlete; football)
  • Shannon McGeady (Athlete; golf)
  • James Hillis (Builder; basketball)

The RSHF has inducted 102 athletes, builders, teams and patrons.