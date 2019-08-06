RSHF announces 2019 inductees
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:06PM CST
The Regina Sports Hall of Fame presented its 2019 inductees at a press conference on Tuesday.
The 17th annual induction ceremony will take place in October 12 at Evraz Place.
Inductees include:
- Georgette Reed (Athlete; athletics)
- Dave Boan (Builder; water polo)
- Liane McLean (Builder; curling)
- Neal Hughes (Athlete; football)
- Shannon McGeady (Athlete; golf)
- James Hillis (Builder; basketball)
The RSHF has inducted 102 athletes, builders, teams and patrons.