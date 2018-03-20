

CTV Regina





A precedent-setting ruling in Saskatchewan is offering renters protection from secondhand smoke.

The Saskatchewan Office of Residential Tenancies has ruled in favour of four tenants who live in three buildings operated by the Regina Housing Authority. The tenants complained to their landlord about secondhand smoke coming into their units from neighbouring apartments. All four tenants said they suffered from serious health problems due to the smoke.

The office found that the Regina Housing Authority failed to address the issue. The authority has been ordered to pay back some rent costs and other penalties.

Lawyers for the tenants say the decision gives non-smoking renters more rights.

“Ultimately what this decision does is recognize secondhand smoke as a legitimate complaint by tenants, even in buildings where smoking is prohibited by the landlord,” lawyer Carly Romanow said. “The provisions of the act are drafted quite broadly and purposefully to include several issues that may constitute an unreasonable disturbance to tenants use or enjoyment of their rental unit.”

Activists hope the ruling will push landlords to address secondhand smoking complaints and provide more smoke-free housing in the province.