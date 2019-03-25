

The official Rupaul’s Drag Race World Tour will be stopping the Queen City this fall.

The show will take place on October 4th at the Conexus Arts Centre, and will feature Michelle Visage, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and the cast of season 11.

Presale begins on March 27 at 10 a.m. and tickets officially go on sale on March 29 ar 10 a.m.