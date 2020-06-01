Traffic was backed up on Ring Road during rush hour Monday due to a truck rolling into the ditch.

The truck was exiting onto Albert Street North when it rolled over a ramp. One wheel was torn off in the crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Albert Street North and Ring Road. Traffic in the area is restricted and motorists are advised to choose another route until further updates are provided. #YQR #YQRtraffic — Regina Police (@reginapolice) June 1, 2020

An ambulance left the scene with lights and siren activated. However, police have not said how many people were in the vehicle or the extent of any injuries.

Correction: