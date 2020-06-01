Rush hour traffic backed up after truck rollover on Ring Road
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 4:49PM CST
A truck rolled on north Ring Road on June 1, 2020 (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
Traffic was backed up on Ring Road during rush hour Monday due to a truck rolling into the ditch.
The truck was exiting onto Albert Street North when it rolled over a ramp. One wheel was torn off in the crash.
An ambulance left the scene with lights and siren activated. However, police have not said how many people were in the vehicle or the extent of any injuries.
