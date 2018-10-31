

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers and trick-or-treaters to be safe when heading out on Halloween night.

Drivers should watch for pedestrians, especially young children. It’s also a good idea to slow down in residential neighbourhoods and turn on lights at dusk so pedestrians can see drivers.

Kids out collecting candy should stay on one side of the street at a time and use crosswalks if they want to cross the street. Flashlights, glow sticks or reflective markings can also be added to costumes to make it easier for drivers to see.

