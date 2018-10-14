

With the smell of smoke still lingering in the Miyosiwin Salon Spa, owner Jennifer Dubois said it’s finally time to rebuild.

The salon was damaged by the fire that destroyed Lang’s Cafe on April 4. Dubois is still working through what she lost that day.

“It’s not like we had lost anybody, but it was something that I had dreamt of for years, so it was hard for me to work through that and still put a smile on my face,” she said.

Faced with the challenge of bringing the salon back to life, Dubois recognized that simply closing down would be the easy option. But – with an outpouring of support from the community – she decided to rebuild.

“When the fire had happened, the amount of support that we received from Regina area and surrounding area was just so uplifting and motivating that we felt (we had) no other choice but to make sure that we’re back up and running again,” said Dubois.

“It was hard, but now we’re slowly moving towards reopening here, and we’re very excited.”

After months of dealing with insurance, permits and other red tape, Dubois’ salon is finally getting a second chance.

“We feel very fortunate … we are very grateful that we are able to re-open,” she said.

The work isn’t over for Dubois, but she hopes that Miyosiwin can reopen in early 2019.