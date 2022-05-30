Samwel Uko death inquest set to start Monday
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko is set to start on Monday in Regina.
The inquest is scheduled to run from Monday until June 3 at the Ramada Plaza at 1818 Victoria Avenue.
Proceedings will get underway at 10 a.m.
Uko, 20, was pronounced dead when his body was found in Wascana Lake in May of 2020.
“The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death,” the Ministry of Justice said in a news release.
Uko went to the Regina General Hospital for mental health issues twice on the day he died, according to his family.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) publicly apologized in July 2020 for the role it played in Uko’s death.
The inquest was originally scheduled for 2021, but COVID-19 protocols at that time forced its postponement.
The inquest could also be extended until June 6.
More details to come...
