REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities’ (SARM) 116th annual convention began Tuesday morning. But unlike any other year in the association’s history, this year’s convention is virtual.

“We certainly won’t see the opportunity to network that we would in the breaks (and) the trade show centre,” said Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations. “But next year, I believe, for the 117th convention, we’ll be back to normal and we’ll all be welcoming that.”

The convention has typically been held at Evraz Place, but this year, attendees watched speakers and accessed the trade show through a website.

As the pandemic has forced much of the country to do business online, Ray Orb, president of SARM, said the lack of access to reliable internet in rural areas has been highlighted.

“Where you live, shouldn’t determine the level of broadband you receive, and it’s critical that we work together to solve the problem. Reliable broadband is an essential service,” said Orb.

Orb said SARM recently signed a letter of support with Xplorenet Communications, through funding from the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund.

“It is a plan that will begin the work to provide improved connectivity to the underserved areas of our province,” he said.

Jim Carr, MP and special representative to the prairies, said he knows internet connectivity is an issue in rural Saskatchewan, and the federal government continues to work to improve it.

“It’s critical for the economic development for rural and remote communities, and for Canada’s overall recovery from the pandemic,” said Carr.

Meanwhile, Orb said SARM continues to ask for more funding from federal and provincial programs, as it “does not believe rural Saskatchewan is getting it’s share.”

“We have over 1,400 bridges, for one thing. And unless we can acquire hundreds of millions of dollars to replace them, our transportation system in our province will soon be in jeopardy,” Orb said.

Orb’s comments come as the province announced $12-million in infrastructure investment, as part of a joint funding project with the federal government, which totals more than $33-million.

“This is part of 26 projects we announced, that will improve recreation, water and bridge infrastructure,” said McMorris.

However, McMorris said the 2021 Provincial Budget will see about $275-million spent on municipal revenue sharing. This is a reduction of about $3-million from 2020.

“Down a small amount from this past year,” McMorris said. “But still, second highest amount ever supplied through municipal revenue sharing.”

Another concern of SARM’s is the rebranding of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) to Municipalities of Saskatchewan (MoS).

A resolution has been put forward, asking the provincial government to reverse the name change because it wasn’t done in consultation with SARM and could be confusing.

The convention runs through to Wednesday. The Premier will address the convention tomorrow morning, followed by the bear pit session with provincial cabinet members.